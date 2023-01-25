Precautionary evacuations Wednesday at Woodbine Apartments due to strong gasoline odor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a strong gasoline odor on the third floor of the Woodbine Apartments.

Residents at the Woodbine Apartments were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution. Around 2: 30 pm CSFD says that all hazards had been mitigated and that residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

CSFD says the scene has now been turned over to the Colorado Springs Police Department to continue the investigation.

According to the department, there was no fire present at the scene.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E23 along with HazMat 14 and other CSFD units on scene of a strong odor of gasoline on the 3rd floor of the Woodbine Apts. 2020 E. Bijou. Evacuation is in process as a precautionary measure until the source can be located. No fire present — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 25, 2023

