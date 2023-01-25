Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Precautionary evacuations Wednesday at Woodbine Apartments due to strong gasoline odor

CSFD Logo
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
A Colorado Springs Fire Department brush truck
CSFD Logo
Posted at 1:43 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 17:00:02-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a strong gasoline odor on the third floor of the Woodbine Apartments.

Residents at the Woodbine Apartments were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution. Around 2: 30 pm CSFD says that all hazards had been mitigated and that residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

CSFD says the scene has now been turned over to the Colorado Springs Police Department to continue the investigation.

According to the department, there was no fire present at the scene.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards