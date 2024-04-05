Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning southeast of Falcon Friday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a structure fire burning southeast of Falcon.

As of 5:05 p.m., the evacuation orders were lifted according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuations for the Murr Road fire are lifted.



Murr Road remains closed from Max to Jones.



Falcon Fire continues command. EPSO is on scene to assist.



Information will come from Falcon Fire PIO. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 5, 2024

Pre-evacuations were issued 5-mile radius of Jones Road and Murr Road near Falcon due to a wildland fire on Murr Rd according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to the fire department, they are responding to the area of 4766 Murr Road.

CHFD Brush 1341 & Chief 1300 responding mutual aid to a structure fire in Falcon, 4700 block of Murr Rd — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) April 5, 2024

At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear what is burning or if it is spreading.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

