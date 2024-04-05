Watch Now
Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning southeast of Falcon Friday afternoon

The fire southeast of Falcon has prompted evacuations at this time. Reports about the Vision Hills fire in Pueblo about the amount of land impacted vary, but the fire is now 20% contained. The EVRAZ steel mill fire, also in Pueblo, has also prompted evacuations.
Murr Road Fire
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 19:12:49-04

EL PASO COUNTY — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a structure fire burning southeast of Falcon.

As of 5:05 p.m., the evacuation orders were lifted according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Pre-evacuations were issued 5-mile radius of Jones Road and Murr Road near Falcon due to a wildland fire on Murr Rd according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

FirePre-evacs.PNG

According to the fire department, they are responding to the area of 4766 Murr Road.

At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear what is burning or if it is spreading.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

