Pre-evacuation warning issued for Teller County fire

The Teller County Fire has been located at Lower Twin Rocks Rd at Barksdale.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office has sent out a pre-evacuation warning for the Twin Rock and Palmer Village Subdivisions.

The closest major intersection is Manchester Drive and Lower Twin Rock Rd (CO RD 42).

Residents should be prepared to leave at any moment.

If you are currently in danger, evacuate immediately.

If you need more time or help to evacuate, consider leaving as soon as you can.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

