Pre-evacuation notice issued for entire town of Morrison as wildfire burns along the hogback south of I-70

Hogback Fire estimated at 10 acres in size and growing, pushed by "extremely strong winds"
Smoke started to become visible in the area of I-70 and C-470 shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday. Highway 93 closed shortly after from I-70 to Morrison, and a closure of Matthews/Winters Park in Jefferson County followed right after to allow firefighters to battle the flames, according to county officials.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 31, 2023
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A pre-evacuation notice was issued for the entire town of Morrison due to a wildfire that's burning along the hogback south of I-70 in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

The Hogback Fire, as it is now called, was estimated to be about 10 acres in size shortly after 3:30 p.m. and was growing, according to West Metro Fire Rescue officials. The fire — which was moving from near Alameda and C-470 to the southeast — was being pushed by "extremely strong winds," fire officials said.

A red flag warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. from much of the Denver metro area and portions of eastern and southeastern Colorado.

Officials ask that you avoid doing anything that may produce sparks, such as: Burning, bonfires, campfires and grilling; tossing cigarette butts; discharging firearms, lighting fireworks, traveling off-road, operating machinery; as well as welding, soldering or brazing.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated with more information as soon as we learn more.

