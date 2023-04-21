Pre-evacuation warning lifted near Yoder after fight with small wildland fire

YODER — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has lifted a pre-evacuation warning for a 2-mile radius near the intersection of Judge Orr Rd and Ramah Highway near Yoder.

The fire was first reported as a small outside fire just after 12:00 pm with pre-evacuation notices only in effect for less than 10 minutes.

There's no word on how large the fire grew.

Whenever a pre-evacuation notice is issued, authorities recommend anyone who considers themselves to be in danger should evacuate immediately. It also means anyone who may need extra time to evacuate to consider leaving as soon as possible.

There are no reports of any structures that were threatened.

____

