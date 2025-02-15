PPLD expanding Mobile Library Services to include one more stop serving the Rockrimmon area

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting on Friday, February 21, the Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) will be adding another stop to its Mobile Library Services (MLS)!

The new stop will be at Wilson Ranch Park, at 2335 Allegheny Drive, and will serve the Rockrimmon Area.

Following the closure of the Rockrimmon Library, PPLD says the new stop is only a short distance from where the library used to be.

PPLD says that Wilson Ranch Park was a perfect spot for the new MLS stop because of accessible parking, portable restrooms, and recreation options.

“This is an incredible neighborhood park that is very busy and has a lot of space."



“The vehicles we will be using are able to transport a large quantity of Library materials, so we anticipate being busy. We are also extremely excited to have secured this location and cannot wait to start hosting Rockrimmon patrons in their community.” PPLD Director of Branches Janina Karoub

Four other locations were considered, but did not meet PPLD's requirements for the MLS stops. Stops at Wilson Ranch Park will be every Friday at Wilson Ranch Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

To explore PPLD's Mobile Library Services, and the resources it offers, visit PPLD's website.





