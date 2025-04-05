Powers Boulevard will have temporary overnight closures beginning Monday, April 7

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be closing Powers Boulevard (Colorado Hwy 21/ US Hwy 24) overnight from Monday, April 7, through Friday, April 11.
The breakdown of the closures can be found below:
- Monday, April 7:
- Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 8:
- Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 9:
- Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
- Thursday, April 10:
- Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Friday, April 11:
- Southbound Powers Boulevard closed at East Platte Avenue from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.
- Northbound Powers Boulevard closed at Airport Road from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
This schedule is weather-dependent and can be changed or rescheduled if needed.
The construction work will include bridge and ramp construction, embankment placements, concrete paving, overhead sign installation, new traffic signals, and permanent water quality ponds.
Completion of the entire project is expected by December 2026.
