Powerhouse swim team in Colorado Springs is ready to compete

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's Olympic season, and the closer we get to the big games, the more we want to highlight talented athletes in our area.

Swimming is a tough sport, and there's one local team who practices a different routine every day, often swimming 6,000 yards over a couple of hours. The "Super Club" of the Colorado Springs Area Swimming Association, is made up of four existing swim teams in Southern Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics (CMA), Colorado Springs Swim Team (CSST), Altitude Performance Swim Team (ALPS), and Woodmoor Waves (WOOD).

The newest team has 500 members, making it one of the largest teams in the state.

Caroline Bricker is a junior in high school and loves to swim. Bricker recently got to participate in the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska.

"It was crazy! It was pretty overwhelming because of all the light shining on you, but I really enjoyed it," she said.

"We just want them to learn to persevere and I want them to learn the value of hard work and dedication," said Luke Schumm, the Head Age Group Coach of COSA.

Caroline says she wants to swim for a college team one day, and hopefully, in a few years, we'll see her representing Colorado Springs on the Olympic stage. Until then, she and her teammates practice at the pool.

"We want all of our swimmers to be well-rounded," explained Falco Fleischmann, the Head Coach of the Cheyenne Mountain Aquatics. "Swimmers tend to have some of the best grade point averages among student-athletes, and it's because they have to learn time management. That's exactly what they are getting here."