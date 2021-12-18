Power still being restored from the wind storm Wednesday

Restoration efforts continue this weekend for people out of power since the wind storm on Wednesday.

Colorado Springs Utilities are providing updates as regularly as possible.

Trees litter the streets of the Old North End and power is still out for many residents, but Colorado Springs Utilities have been able to restore that power to many of the 40,000 people who lost it on Wednesday.

"Our crews have been working around the clock and we have about 2,800 customers that are without power as we speak," said Aram Benyamin, the CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.

Safety and efficiency are the goals for the company as they work.

"Currently we have about 400 of our employees on the ground, front line employees that are in the operation of restoring services," Benyamin said.

Brad Beutow is a resident in the Old North End who had his power restored Saturday morning, he said he's been using candles for light, but also looks on the bright side.

"It was kind of nice for me, I'm getting old and I was able to go to bed early, I went to bed at 8:30, 9 o'clock at night," said Brad Beutow, Old North End resident.

Beutow and the other residents now with power are turning their attention to the damage.

"The tree guys have been great, they're overworked right now obviously but they got to our house right away," said Beutow.

Colorado Springs Utilities expects to have all power restored by the end of day Sunday, but for Beutow, he says he's going to miss his trees.

"I hope to get it done in the next week or the next two weeks, but I just hate to lose trees, I love trees," said Beutow.

While power lines are still down, Colorado Springs Utilties leaders want to urge people to stay away from those lines, and report them as soon as possible.