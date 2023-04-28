Watch Now
Power restored to +3500 in southern Colorado Springs neighborhoods

Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 23:05:59-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A power outage briefly affected over three thousand people on Colorado Springs southside Thursday evening.

The outage affected the Broadmoor, Stratmoor Hills, and Stratton Meadows neighborhoods.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map, the outage began at 8:22 p.m., power was restored to the areas at 9:00 p.m.

We reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities and as of 8:50 p.m., they did not know the source of the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
