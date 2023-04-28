Power restored to +3500 in southern Colorado Springs neighborhoods

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A power outage briefly affected over three thousand people on Colorado Springs southside Thursday evening.

The outage affected the Broadmoor, Stratmoor Hills, and Stratton Meadows neighborhoods.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map, the outage began at 8:22 p.m., power was restored to the areas at 9:00 p.m.

We reached out to Colorado Springs Utilities and as of 8:50 p.m., they did not know the source of the outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.