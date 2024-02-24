Power outage briefly impacts more than 1,000 customers in Pueblo Friday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. — UPDATE: As of 10:15 p.m. power has been restored to most of the area according to the outage map.

According to the Black Hills Energy Outage Map, over 1,000 customers experienced the outage Friday night.

Black Hills Energy says a total of 1,453 customers have been affected.

Outages appear to be located mostly on the northeast side of Pueblo. Impacting Eagle Ridge and University areas.

Black Hills expects to have the power restored by 11:30 p.m. News 5 has attempted to contact the utility company and at this time there is no word on what caused the outage.

Click here to see the outage map.

