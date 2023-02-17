Power outage impacting CSU Pueblo and surrounding neighborhoods

PUEBLO — Black Hills Energy is working to resolve a power outage impacting parts of northeastern Pueblo as of Friday morning.

The utility company's website outage map shows all of the university is without power, plus the neighborhood to the west is listed as 'trouble detected'.

Both incidents have an estimated restoration time of 1:oo p.m. today.

News5 is working to learn more about what caused the outage and any other impacts to the community.

