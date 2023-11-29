Power outage impacted 9,000 CSU customers early Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map, there were more than 9,000 customers without power in western Colorado Springs early Wednesday.

The outages were impacting a slice of Old Colorado City west of Interstate 25 and along Highway 24, parts of the Broadmoor area, and downtown Colorado Springs.

Crews were able to quickly correct the problems in sections, restoring all power to customers by 5:30 a.m., well ahead of the anticipated 8:00 a.m. restoration time.

Please remember during power outages to treat any intersections with traffic lights out as 4-way stops.

Check out CSU's outage map for yourself

____

