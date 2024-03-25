Power outage affects more than 4,000 customers in Pueblo

PUEBLO — According to the Black Hills Energy Outage Map, more than 4,000 customers are without power in Pueblo as of the writing of this article.

Black Hills Energy says a total of 4,359 customers have been affected.

Outages appear to be located in areas near Downtown Pueblo, from Mesa Junction to the Northside west of I-25.

The estimated restoration time on the website is at 12:30 A.M. for most of those outages

Click here to see the outage map.

