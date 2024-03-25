Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Power outage affects more than 4,000 customers in Pueblo

According to the Black Hills Energy Outage Map, more than 4,000 customers are without power.
Screenshot 2024-03-24 230327.png
Black Hills Energy
Power outages in Pueblo
Screenshot 2024-03-24 230327.png
Posted at 11:07 PM, Mar 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 01:07:01-04

PUEBLO — According to the Black Hills Energy Outage Map, more than 4,000 customers are without power in Pueblo as of the writing of this article.

Black Hills Energy says a total of 4,359 customers have been affected.

Outages appear to be located in areas near Downtown Pueblo, from Mesa Junction to the Northside west of I-25.

The estimated restoration time on the website is at 12:30 A.M. for most of those outages

Click here to see the outage map.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App