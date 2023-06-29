Power outage affecting over 200 customers Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A power outage on Colorado Springs' east side is currently affecting over 200 customers. The outage has been reported near the intersection N. Powers Blvd. & Galley Rd. located north of Peterson Space Force Base.

According to the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map, The outage began just after 1:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs Utilities says crews should have power restored by 5:00 p.m. It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that all traffic lights at the Powers and Galley intersection. They say to drive carefully and treat all intersections as 4-way stops until power is restored.

Signals at Powers/Galley are dark all directions due to a power outage. CSU is aware and working on the outage. Use caution and treat dark intersections as a 4-way stop. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) June 29, 2023

