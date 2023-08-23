Power outage affects over 1,000 customers in the Stratmoor Hills area Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A power outage on the south side of Colorado Springs affected over 1,000 customers Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Utilities was aware of the situation and was able to get power restored by 4:20 p.m.

They say that the power outage was caused by a vehicle that crashed into a transformer. CSU expected to have all power restored to customers by 6:40 p.m.

You can always check on the status of utilities in your area at the Colorado Springs Utilities Outage Map.

