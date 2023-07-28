Watch Now
Power outage affecting 2,000 customers in Security-Widefield Friday afternoon

Colorado Springs Utilities
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jul 28, 2023
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, CO — Colorado Springs Utilities is reporting a power outage affecting a few neighborhoods Friday evening.

According to the utility company, 2,000 customers are without power Friday afternoon after a lightning strike. Colorado Springs Utilities estimates to have power restored to the area by 7:30 p.m.

The outage is in the areas and neighborhoods surrounding Widefield High School.

Some tips to remember, be safe and treat all dark intersections as four-way stops.

Click here to view the Colorado Springs Utilities outage map.
