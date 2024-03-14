Power lines in Colorado Springs moving underground, identified as vulnerable in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is moving power lines underground in an area they identified as vulnerable during a wind storm in 2021.

This is happening along North Nevada Avenue, just south of East Fillmore Street. Work started earlier this month and is expected to be done in July.

Officials say this project is part of their ongoing work to update the cities aging infrastructure in order to meet energy conservation demands.

"This project also supports our sustainable energy plan, which puts an emphasis on investing in our infrastructure in order to create that more resilient and reliable electric grid," said Brittany Harrison with CSU.

A mile of power lines that are above ground right now are going to be moved to poles underground.

"Updating our infrastructure to meet our growing energy demands is of the up-most importance to us so as these demands continue to grow, both inside and outside the home and as our population continues to grow, we are prepared for that," said Harrison.

CSU customers should not have any power outages during the construction project. They ask drivers to respect road closures and drive safely in cone zones.

