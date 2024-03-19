Power is back on in Cañon City after last week's storm caused outages

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Thankfully, power is back on for Cañon City after last week's storm. As of Monday afternoon, Black Hills Energy is not reporting any outages in Fremont County.

Some people in the county didn't have power for several days.

News 5 spoke to Tammy Barnthouse, who lives in Cañon City, said she lost power for several hours on Friday. Although her power came back on that day, several of her friends and neighbors were without power for more than 24 hours.

"Friday I had a girlfriend call and she said she was out, and it was... the next morning, so it must have been Sunday morning when she had power," said Barnthouse.

Barnthouse told us she and others in Cañon City weren't expecting the snow to be as heavy as it was. She also said going forward, they'll be more prepared if a storm like this happens.

____

