Potentially impaired driver rams into cop car while fleeing police

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, June 15 at around 9:47 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was called to 5300 N. Academy Blvd to check on the welfare of two unconscious people in a vehicle.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found the two people in a vehicle unconscious.

Drug equipment was in plain view within the vehicle.

As CSPD officers set up a non-contact block to prevent the potentially impaired driver from leaving, the occupants of the vehicle woke up.

They did not comply with officers' commands, the driver instead rammed the vehicle into a marked

police car before driving away.

CSPD officers deployed a piranha tire deflation device that deflated one of the fleeing car's tires.

The fleeing vehicle escaped officers in the residential area to the west of Montebello Dr and Academy Blvd.

The vehicle was last seen driving recklessly.

Officers did identify the driver and they will be arrested at a later time.

No one was injured as a result of this incident

