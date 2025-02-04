Potential tariffs on lumber from Canada could impact cost of housing in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) Economic Forum, Doctor (Dr.) Bill Craighead, says if tariffs on lumber from Canada do take effect in 30 days, it will have an impact on the cost of housing here in Colorado.

Dr. Craighead says one of the biggest U.S. imports from Canada is lumber. He says we also import a lot of other building materials from Canada, and if the tariffs take effect, the higher costs will be passed on to consumers.

Dr. Craighead says it could lead to construction delays or project cancellations and sourcing building materials in the U.S. would not be cheaper.

"That price of the U.S. lumber... will go up because the price of the Canadian lumber is going up," said Dr. Craighead. "So, the American producers... can raise their prices. So, even if you're not directly using Canadian lumber for your projects, it's still going to affect your costs."

Dr. Craighead also says if home builders have to scale back on projects, the number of available jobs for workers will also decrease.

