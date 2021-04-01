Potential changes coming to laws regarding animals in Pueblo

PUEBLO — Changes to several laws regarding animals in Pueblo could be coming soon.

Animal Law Enforcement says some of the laws haven't been updated in years.

Potential changes include harsher penalties for animal cruelty and creating a "potentially dangerous animal" charge so there can be additional avenues to address dangerous animals.

"These revisions that are being brought forward are not only important to us but also the community as a whole, and that we really want to raise the level of responsible pet ownership in our community," Lindsey Vigna with Animal Law Enforcement said.

Pueblo City Council will have to approve any changes.