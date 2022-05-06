Watch
Possible road rage leads to deadly shooting in Pueblo

Posted at 9:20 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 23:31:58-04

PUEBLO — One person is dead after a possible road rage incident led to a shooting.

The incident happened Thursday night on the southside of Pueblo on Taylor Lane.

Police tell News 5 that a woman said a driver with road rage followed her home.

She says when she got home another man reportedly shot the driver, killing him.

News 5 does not know if the parties knew each other.

No arrests have been made.
