Possible road rage leads to deadly shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO — One person is dead after a possible road rage incident led to a shooting.
The incident happened Thursday night on the southside of Pueblo on Taylor Lane.
Police tell News 5 that a woman said a driver with road rage followed her home.
She says when she got home another man reportedly shot the driver, killing him.
News 5 does not know if the parties knew each other.
No arrests have been made.
