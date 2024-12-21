Possible Government Shutdown Looms: Potential Impacts on Military Personnel and Services

COLORADOS SPRINGS — The Department of Defense says active duty, families, and civilian workers make up more than 100,000 people in El Paso County.

Those active duty members and essential civilians will still have to report for duty.

The question is how long they will have to wait to be paid.

Here’s what you need to know about what can happen to military and federal law enforcement personnel.

Active service members will report for duty



However, those members will not be paid until a funding deal happens.

The Pentagon can also pause military recruitment.

Some medical surgeries and procedures could be postponed, although Tricare would not be affected.

Military grocery stores will not be affected, and VA hospitals and offices will remain open and operational.

I asked those who work for Space Force at Peterson what this shutdown means for the base.

They gave me this statement. A spokesperson from Space Base Delta 1 says, quote:

"We are aware of the potential for a furlough and are preparing for all possible scenarios. A shutdown is detrimental to the department and our people; however, we want to assure the public that the U.S. military remains committed to its mission of protecting our national security interests, as well as those of our allies and partners. Despite any disruptions to non-essential government services, our military personnel will continue to stand ready and fulfill their critical roles, ensuring the safety and security of our nation and its people."



In addition to VA hospitals and clinics remaining open, our veterans will still have access to other benefits, including memorial services, if the government does shut down.

