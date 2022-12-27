Possible explosive device found near business on Air Lane

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has found a possible explosive device near a business on Air Lane in unincorporated El Paso County.

According to the department, the call came in from an employee at the GFL Transfer Station.

Authorities say a cordon has been established for several hundred yards and employees have been evacuated.

There is an explosives team on the scene and there is no threat to the public.

No other information was made immediately available.

