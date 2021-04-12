Possible changes to the Pikeview Quarry

COLORADO SPRINGS — Changes are on the way for the Pikeview Quarry in the Foothills, west of Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, city council will vote to spend another 2.7 million dollars to buy more acres from the Quarry owners.

It is all a part of a long-term reclamation project.

The goal is to eventually turn the land into a mountain bike park.

It has surrounding neighbors excited about the possible changes.

Franc Dixson has lived in the neighborhood right down the street from the Quarry for years and he says there hasn't been a lot of traffic in the area lately.

"When I first moved in here a couple of years ago I noticed a few trucks here and there, but I haven't seen a lot of trucks in a while," said Dixson.

"If they are going to do that I think it would be best for the tourists that come through the area," said Nicole Queirolo, community member.

Nicole Queirolo lives just a few block away. She believes if the ordinance is approved, it will make a huge difference as folks come to the city to see the scenery.

"The scenic view is why half the people come to visit here!" said Queirolo.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter