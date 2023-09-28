POSADA Sunset Senior Living now open as affordable living in Pueblo

PUEBLO — POSADA of Pueblo celebrated the opening of Sunset Senior Living on Lake Avenue on Wednesday.

The 17-unit complex offers affordable living options for those 55-years-old and older. The affordable living option costs $350 per month.

The average cost of rent for one person in Pueblo is approximately $1,100 per month, according to Livingcost.org.

"My whole social security money isn't going directly to rent or utilities. I actually am able to do a little bit of living now," said Jimmy Ingle, a resident at Sunset Senior Living.

The project cost nearly two million dollars and was made possible through federal, state, and local dollars.

Those interested in moving in will be placed on a two-year waiting list at the time of publication.

