Posada of Pueblo offers emergency housing resources to local youth

PUEBLO — Emergency housing resources are available for young adults in Pueblo.

Posada of Pueblo has money and space available to make sure that people between the ages of 18-24 have a roof over their heads.

This includes transitional housing, money to help pay rent and temporary hotel stays.

Other youth services they offer include:



Rapid Re-Housing Program

Permanent Supportive Housing Program

Affordable Housing Program

