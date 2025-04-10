Portion of Southbound South Academy Boulevard closed on Thursday while crews work to repair water main

COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers should be prepared for longer commute times along South Academy Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs Utilities says crews are in the area working to repair a water main along South Academy Boulevard between Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive.

Colorado Springs Utilities

Northbound traffic is expected to be down to one lane during the repairs. CSU hopes to have crews wrapping up work by Thursday afternoon.

Expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

___





Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again. Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.