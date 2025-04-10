Watch Now
Portion of Southbound South Academy Boulevard closed on Thursday while crews work to repair water main

Colorado Springs Utilities
COLORADO SPRINGS — Drivers should be prepared for longer commute times along South Academy Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs Utilities says crews are in the area working to repair a water main along South Academy Boulevard between Hancock Expressway and Jetwing Drive.

Northbound traffic is expected to be down to one lane during the repairs. CSU hopes to have crews wrapping up work by Thursday afternoon.

Expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

