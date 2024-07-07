Portion of South Nevada Avenue to close overnight Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — South Nevada Avenue will close overnight between Brookside Street and the I-25 ramps starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7.

The closure is expected to end on Monday, July 8 at 5 a.m.

This closure will allow crews to relocate the construction barriers from the northbound and southbound interior lanes to the outside lanes.

The following detours will be in place during the closure:



Northbound traffic should take South Nevada Avenue to Brookside Street to South Tejon Street to I-25 S Connector Road to South Nevada Avenue

Southbound traffic should take South Nevada Avenue to the I-25 N Connector Road to South Tejon Street to Brookside Street to South Nevada Avenue

For more information visit the City of Colorado Springs website on I-25 ramps.

___





Trolling tourists: A good thing in Colorado mountain town A connection between art and economics is happening in the Colorado mountain town of Victor. “It's been a game changer. It's been awesome,” Wooden troll made by Danish artist helps drive Teller County economy

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.