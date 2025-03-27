Popular trail in Colorado Springs getting an upgrade thanks to new grant

COLORADO SPRINGS — A popular trail in Colorado Springs is getting an upgrade thanks to a new grant. Pulpit Rock is one of 26 trails getting funding through the Non-Motorized Trail Grant Program.
It was announced by Governor Polis along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on Wednesday.
The grant will provide more than $2.4 million across 26 projects around the state, including 12 14ers.
