Police vs firefighters soccer match comes to Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Department will face off in a friendly game of soccer to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The match will take place immediately following the Switchbacks game against Detroit City FC which starts at 7 PM on Saturday.

You can purchase discounted tickets at SwitchbacksFC.com and use the code "Guns&Hoses" or "GunsandHoses22" - all proceeds from these tickets will go to support the families of fallen officers.

