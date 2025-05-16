Police to host a community meeting about the impacts of the U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As many already know, the 45th U.S. Senior Open will be hosted at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

To ease concerns, the City of Colorado Springs Police Department and Fire Department, along with representatives from the U.S. Senior Open and The Broadmoor, will be hosting a community meeting about the event's impacts.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 19th, at Cheyenne Mountain High School.

A part of the meeting will detail which roads will be closed from June 23-29 for the Senior Open at the Broadmoor Golf Club on the west side of the city.

Officials will also address the following concerns:



parking plans

parking restrictions

potential evacuation routes

how to reach event organizers in case of issues during the event

