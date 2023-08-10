Police serving a warrant in Fountain Thursday afternoon, avoid the area of Santa Fe Ave. and West Ohio Ave.

FOUNTAIN, CO — The City of Fountain tells News 5 the Fountain Police Department is serving a warrant Thursday afternoon.

According to the city, there is a heavy police presence at the 300 Block of West Ohio Avenue at the intersection of South Santa Fe Avenue and West Ohio Avenue.

There are few details from the Fountain Police Department at this time as to who or why the warrant is being served. The city is asking people to avoid the area or seek alternate routes if they have to go through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as News 5 learns more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.