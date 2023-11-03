Police seeking additional victims after medical technician arrested for felony unlawful sexual contact

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police investigators are asking anyone who has information of alleged criminal acts by medical technician Yash Raval of Colorado Springs to please come forward. Raval was arrested in mid-October following a sexual assault complaint filed by a patient at the UCHealth Urgent Care facility on Janitell Rd.

He's facing a felony charge of unlawful sexual contact. The patient in the case told detectives she went to the facility to be checked for a rash on her leg. During an interview with detectives, she explained how Raval asked if she had a rash anywhere else.

According to the affidavit, "She showed him her stomach by pulling her shirt up exposing her stomach. The Medical Technician grabbed her shirt and pulled it up further exposing her bra. He pulled her bra out, exposing her breasts, and began to examine her breasts with his hand. (the patient) described it as if she was being examined for breast cancer as he was manipulating her breasts. He also brushed over her nipples and was lightly pinching around her breasts. (the patient) noted she had no rash on her breasts or near them."

The detective alleges Raval made contact with her during the investigation to tell her "officers were not investigating this appropriately and he did not want to speak to officers."

Police were able to obtain a security video from the clinic that shows Raval and the patient before and after the initial intake process, including the patient texting someone stating "male doctor completely groped me."

Conversations with the staff at the clinic revealed to the detective that a medical technician's role is to collect patient vitals, medical history, and a reason for the visit, not to conduct a medical examination.

The detective notes in the affidavit the patient's UCHealth app showed the name of someone else as conducting the vitals check. A check of Raval's file did not show any requirement for him to document medical treatment, according to the affidavit.

____

