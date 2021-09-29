Police searching for suspect in double shooting, homicide in south Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police are currently investigating a shooting near the Southside of town. Officers have the area of Lake and Highland blocked off as they search for a suspect.

The shooting reportedly happened on Wyoming and Indiana Street near the Saint Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

According to a police spokesperson, one man is dead and another is wounded in the shooting.

Police do not have a suspect description to share at this time. The investigation started around noon as officers were chasing a suspect on foot and with patrol cars.

This is the 19th homicide in Pueblo for 2021. Last year, there were 14 homicides total.

News5 has a crew on the scene and will keep this story updated.

This story is still developing.