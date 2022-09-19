Police searching for missing 14-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 14-year-old Jordan Stanle.

Stanle is described as 5'10", weighs approximately 130 pounds and was wearing all black clothes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

Please assist in locating at risk juvenile Jordan Stanle. White male, 14 yoa, 5'10", 130lbs, wearing all black clothes. If seen, please call CSPD at 719-444-7000 pic.twitter.com/6SjPfTsIOZ — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 19, 2022

_____

