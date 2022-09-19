Watch Now
Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Colorado Springs Police Department
Posted at 6:41 AM, Sep 19, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 14-year-old Jordan Stanle.

Stanle is described as 5'10", weighs approximately 130 pounds and was wearing all black clothes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

