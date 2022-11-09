Police say Amber Alert issued for infant taken by father in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver said an Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was taken from their mother by their father Wednesday after an alleged assault.

The Denver Police Department said just before 2 p.m. Tuesday they were looking for 39-year-old Anwar Rhodes and the infant, identified as 11-month-old Riott Garner. Both were last seen in a 2006 grey four-door Audi A4 with duct tape on its front bumper and Colorado license plate ALWH70, police said.

Police said they were last seen around 1:15 a.m. near 30th and Ivy.

A spokesperson for the police department said Rhodes assaulted the mother of their child, took the child and fled. Amber Alerts reached phones in Denver just before 3 p.m.

Rhodes is described as a Black male who is bald, with brown eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and about 150 pounds, according to police.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts or spots the vehicle is asked to call 911.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.