Police say a man was arrested after firing a crossbow into an apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man was arrested after shooting a crossbow into an apartment complex Tuesday.

According to the department, the man was first seen carrying two machetes inside the clubhouse of the Lodge at the Black Forest Apartments.

After refusing to leave at the request of residents, the suspect allegedly retrieved a crossbow from his car and fired a bolt at an occupied office.

Police say the suspect left the area before officers could arrive, but around 30 minutes later he was seen driving 90MPH in opposing lanes of traffic on Research Parkway by a motorcycle patrol officer.

The officer attempted to stop the individual but terminated the pursuit due to the excessive speed of the suspect.

The man was arrested after a brief foot pursuit after detectives located him at a hotel near Razorback Road and N. Academy Boulevard.

29-year-old Jonothan Brosky was charged with felony menacing, vehicular eluding, and other traffic charges.

