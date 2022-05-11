Police respond to standoff near Union and Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, police responded to the 5200 Block of North Union Boulevard after a suspect barricaded themselves.

The suspect is not in custody and the scene is still active and unsafe.

Police are asking people in the area to stay indoors and to lock and stay away from windows and doors.

Police are also asking people to avoid the area.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.