Police respond to shooting near Knob Hill in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are looking for the suspect of a shooting that happened at 2600 E. Williamette in Colorado Springs.

The call came in at around 4:0 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital. Police also say they think the victim was targeted.

The suspect is currently on the run, no arrests have been made.

