Police pursuit ends in car crash, both directions of Highway 9 closed until further notice

KOAA
Posted at 5:38 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 19:41:14-04

FAIRPLAY, COLO. — On Saturday, May 18, the Park County Sheriff's Office tried to arrest an armed and dangerous person with at least one Teller County warrant.

According to the Park County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was traveling northbound on Highway 9 towards Hoosier Pass at a high rate of speed, which posed a significant safety risk.

The Park County Sheriff's Office with help from the Fairplay Police Department and Colorado State Patrol, were able to end the pursuit.

The suspect's vehicle fled into Summit County where it crashed into the Blue River area.

Highway 9 near Hoosier Pass is currently closed in both directions until further notice.
