Police negotiations are underway with a barricaded suspect in Pueblo

Colette Bordelon
A Pueblo Police Department logo on one of the department&#39;s vehicles.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 16:15:00-04

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo Police Department is negotiating with a barricaded suspect Monday afternoon.

In a Twitter post Monday afternoon, The Pueblo Police Department said it was at a Motel 6 in the 4300 block of North Elizabeth.

Police are asking the public to avoid North Elizabeth Street between the intersections of Patty Drive and Fortino Boulevard.

There is no information on when the scene will be cleared.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as we learn more.
