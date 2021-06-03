Watch
Police need help finding an "at-risk" 16-year-old runaway

Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 14:01:04-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fountain Police need the public's help in finding a 16-year old girl who is considered an "at-risk" runaway.

Police say her name is Zoe Rayne Tafoya. She is 5’7 and weighs 120lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Colorado Springs.

If you know anything about Zoe’s current whereabouts, contact your local Law Enforcement agency immediately.
