Police need help finding an "at-risk" 16-year-old runaway

COLORADO SPRINGS — Fountain Police need the public's help in finding a 16-year old girl who is considered an "at-risk" runaway.

Police say her name is Zoe Rayne Tafoya. She is 5’7 and weighs 120lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Colorado Springs.

If you know anything about Zoe’s current whereabouts, contact your local Law Enforcement agency immediately.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter