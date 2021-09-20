Police looking for person of interest in shooting near Widefield High School

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released a picture of a person of interest who they believe is connected to a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 4:20 p.m. at the 600 block of Widefield Drive near Widefield High School.

Law enforcement told News5 three people were sent to the hospital because of the shooting. Two of those people were juveniles, the third was an adult.

It is still unclear why the shooting happened.

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect is still at large.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to contact them if anyone recognizes the man in the picture or has information about the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tipline is at 719-520-6666.

