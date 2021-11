FALCON — Police are searching for 64 year old Teklu Gebremeksel Abraha, who was last seen in the 2000 block of Pinyon Jay Drive in Falcon, Colorado at 2 P.M. today.



Abraha has Alzheimer's and needs his medication. If you have seen him, please call 719-390-5555

