Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Police looking for missing Cripple Creek man

items.[0].image.alt
Cripple Creek Police Department
Missing Person Cripple Creek Michael John Coe
Posted at 4:21 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 18:21:28-04

CRIPPLE CREEK — The Cripple Creek Police Department is looking for Michael John Coe. Mr. Coe is a 36 year old white male, 6'4" tall, and 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Coe was last seen in the Cripple Creek County in Southern Teller County on September 2. He was wearing a dark blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and grey tennis shoes.

If you believe you have seen Mr. Coe, please contact the Cripple Creek Police Department at (719) 689-2655.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards