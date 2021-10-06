Police looking for missing Cripple Creek man

CRIPPLE CREEK — The Cripple Creek Police Department is looking for Michael John Coe. Mr. Coe is a 36 year old white male, 6'4" tall, and 205 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr. Coe was last seen in the Cripple Creek County in Southern Teller County on September 2. He was wearing a dark blue Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and grey tennis shoes.

If you believe you have seen Mr. Coe, please contact the Cripple Creek Police Department at (719) 689-2655.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter