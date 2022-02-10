Police looking for man who inappropriately touched a student at Centennial High School

PUEBLO — On Thursday, at 7:30 a.m., Pueblo Police went to Centennial High School after reports of a man who tried to get into the school and inappropriately touched, without consent, a female student in the school parking lot.

Police say the suspect left the school in a vehicle and officers later located the vehicle near W 12th St. and Adee Ave.

The man then took off on foot and police lost track of him.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5’7”, medium build wearing gray coveralls, white shoes, white under shirt, a black beanie with an emblem, and a black face covering.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this individual, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.