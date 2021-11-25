Watch
Police looking for driver in hit and run that left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Colorado Springs Police Department, News 5 Staff
Colorado Spring Police Cruiser
Colorado Springs Police
Posted at 4:08 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 21:25:12-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say a motorcyclist struck in a hit and run suffered serious injuries.

The crash occurred at 31st St and West Colorado Avenue.

Police are looking for a 2005 light green STS Cadillac with Colorado plate BSUW67. The car should have front end damage.

If you see this car or know its owner, please contact Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story, News5 will update you when we know more.
