Police involved in fatal shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — According to the Pueblo Police Department, a man is dead after a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Ortega with the department says officers were responding to the Forts RV Park along Lake Avenue for an animal cruelty call.

When two officers responded around 2:00 p.m. they realized the man they were contacting had a warrant out for his arrest. As officers attempted to take him into custody they say the man showed a gun and that is when at least one officer opened fire.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his wounds. None of the officers involved were injured according to the department.

At this time the identity of the man and officers involved are not being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.